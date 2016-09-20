IndyBlog

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Local News

Get your Marie Kondo on with the help of the county

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 11:25 AM

click image CLOUD2013
  • cloud2013
Even my mother — who is hardly a minimalist — has jumped on the Kondo train.

You know who I'm talking about. Author Marie Kondo's bestseller The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing has led countless people to cancel plans so they could reorganize their sock drawers. 

Kondo thinks you shouldn't own anything that doesn't "spark joy." For her, that's like almost nothing. And in an age where almost everyone is looking to simplify their lives, her stark minimalism has caught on like wildfire. (Even if most of us don't reach her extreme levels of simplicity.)

But here's a question: What do you do with all that stuff you own that isn't sparking joy? The thrift store and friends might take some of it, and some of it can be tossed, but there are plenty of hazardous materials that need to go to special facilities — like old TVs, computers, and half used cans of paint. 

Enter El Paso County. If you're willing to make an appointment, they're willing to take a lot of the toxic stuff on Oct. 1. Read on for details:

Dispose of Your Household Hazardous Waste and Tires Oct. 1
El Paso County Fairgrounds Is the Location of the County’s Fifth Clean Sweep of 2016
Reservations Required

El Paso County, CO, Sept. 19, 2016 – The El Paso County Environment Division will host Clean Sweep, a household hazardous waste and tire disposal opportunity from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the parking lot of the El Paso County Fairgrounds at 366 Tenth Street, Calhan.

The event is free and open to residents of El Paso and Teller counties, but you must make an appointment.

Due to the long lines at previous Clean Sweep events, El Paso County Environmental Division has changed to an appointment only disposal.
Please register atwww.fairgroundshazardouswasteandtires2016.eventbrite.com" target="_blank"> www.fairgroundshazardouswasteandtires2016.eventbrite.com

The following items will be accepted:
· Tires, light truck and passenger tires, limit of 10 tires per vehicle.
· Electronics: Televisions and computer monitors, but limited to only three total per vehicle. Computers, printers, fax machines, laptops, notebooks, ultra-books, net books, electronic tablets, DVD players, VCRs, radios, stereos, video game consoles, video display devices with viewing screens greater than 4” diagonally
· Paint and paint-related products (stains, strippers, thinners, varnishes, etc.)
· Household chemicals (aerosols, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, lamp oil, etc.)
· Lawn & garden chemicals (fertilizers, pesticides, poisons, plant food, etc.)
· Automotive chemicals (motor oil, antifreeze, brake & transmission fluids, waxes, bug/tar/vinyl/chrome/engine cleaners, etc.)
· All types of batteries – lead-acid vehicle batteries and all types of household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, watch & hearing aid batteries)

Not Accepted:
· Business waste
· Containers larger than 5-gallons, fluorescent bulbs & tubes, lab-grade chemicals, mattresses, medicines, trash or recyclables, and unlabeled or leaking containers.

For additional information, call El Paso County at 520-7871.

