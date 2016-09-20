Glenn says he's winning; debates in question

click to enlarge
Glenn: "I can beat Michael Bennet on my own," the Durango Herald reports.
Political junkies are being deprived this year of the duke-it-out squeaker U.S. Senatorial race of two years ago when Republican Cory Gardner
defeated incumbent Democrat Mark Udall
.
But this year's race — between incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet
, with loads of cash and leading decisively in the polls
, and El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn
, who's trailing badly on both fronts — isn't without amusement.
First, there's this piece from the Durango Herald
about Glenn's statement that the national GOP party isn't helping his campaign much because he's got it in the bag. The comment literally left Democrats rolling in the aisles, presumably the aisles Glenn refuses to reach across.
Bennet: Winning in the polls and in donations.
Here's a recap from the Bennet campaign about a Sept. 10 debate in Grand Junction:
Grand Junction, Colorado – Unfortunately for Darryl Glenn, nothing from tonight’s debate will change the downward trajectory of his campaign. While Michael Bennet was “hitting hard” during tonight’s debate, discussing his record of “bipartisanship” and “trying to build bridges between Democrats and Republicans” on issues like the farm bill, energy and immigration reform, Darryl Glenn doubled down on partisan obstructionism, said the Senate shouldn’t do its job by confirming a Supreme Court justice and made clear he won’t work across the aisle for Colorado.
Glenn even refused to answer a direct question about the many times he’s said the problem with Washington is too much bipartisanship. Here’s how Michael put it during tonight’s debate:
BENNET: Over the course of this campaign you’ve said, “I don’t know any elected Democrats I get along with.” You’ve said, “I’m running against Democrats. I’m running against Evil.” And you’ve said you’re, “Tired of hearing about Republicans reaching across the aisle.” Your policies and views, like privatizing the VA and calling for “the elimination and defunding of all agencies,” like the department of education and also EPA and energy, are far to the right of many Colorado Republicans. How exactly would you get anything done and live up to your own standards?
Glenn, naturally, refused to answer. The truth is Darryl Glenn has been clear about his opposition to bipartisanship in Washington throughout this campaign, and as we saw tonight, there’s no backtracking from that.
“The choice was clear during tonight’s debate: Michael Bennet discussed his record of working with anyone to get things done for Colorado, while Darryl Glenn doubled down on partisan obstructionism and proved yet again that he’s not interested in working across the aisle to make progress for our state,” said Bennet campaign spokesperson Alyssa Roberts. “Darryl Glenn’s poor performance won’t do anything to lift his sagging campaign.”
Then, Glenn backed out
of a Denver Post
debate because he didn't like the Post
's editorials about his criminal history
. In a nutshell, Glenn denied he was charged with third degree assault of his dad at his dad's bar while attending Doherty High in 1983 but later said he had forgotten about it, because he grew up in an abusive home and all such incidents just blurred together.
An Air Force Academy grad, Glenn has refused to release his service record, commonly called a DD214. He says he's a retired lieutenant colonel. We again asked Tuesday if he would release and haven't heard back.
Now, Bennet, too, is shying from a debate, as reported here by CBS4 in Denver
.
Bennet's spokesperson Alyssa Roberts says Bennet already has appeared at debates held by Club 20, Colorado Water Congress, Colorado Oil and Gas Association, and United Veterans Committee.
Upcoming debates Bennet will participate in will be sponsored by KUSA/Denver Business Journal
(Oct 11), and Denver Chamber of Commerce forum (Oct 17).
From Bennet's communications director Andrew Zucker:
Darryl Glenn never engaged with our campaign to have a substantive conversation about debates and has instead blacklisted Colorado news reporters and become the first Senate candidate this millennium to refuse to do the traditional Denver Post debate. At this point we are moving forward with our campaign schedule and look forward to the remaining televised debate and joint appearances that have already been scheduled.