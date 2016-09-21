IndyBlog

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

City Gov

CSPD announces "do it yourself" policing policy

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 10:19 AM

Chief Carey: Trying to restructure his department. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Chief Carey: Trying to restructure his department.
Citing "diminishing" resources, the Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday announced "alternative response strategies" that consist mostly of having citizens fill out their own crime reports without the expectation of an officer responding.

The change comes after the revelation that the number of cops on the streets had dwindled to the lowest level in years while crime rates are surging significantly. Police Chief Pete Carey earlier announced he would beef up patrols by dissolving several specialized units and reassigning those officers to patrol.

Read all the details here:

Press_Release_1609-007__CSPD_Announces_Alternative_Response_plan_.pdf
The department also yesterday demonstrated how its body cams work and promised to roll them out soon. This comes nearly a year after the CSPD initially said they'd implement body cameras, as reported here. The release:
On Tuesday, September 20, 2016, the Colorado Springs Police Department began the roll out of the Body Worn Cameras that will be assigned to each patrol officer. During the press conference held this morning, a demo of the Body Worn Camera was conducted. Attached to this release, please find a short clip that was recorded during that demonstration. This footage will be typical of the type of video that the cameras can produce.

Note to Media: There is an email address that is contained in the watermark of the video. This is an accountability measure and is not related to the video itself. We are also in the process of being able to condense the video clips, however, on this first clip; there is a small amount of superfluous footage. The first 30 seconds of the video is the portion that was intended for media use.

