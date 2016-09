Suthers preaches against MJ legalization in Arizona

click to enlarge Paige Filler

is so passionate about marijuana — he's against Colorado's legalization of it — that he traveled to Arizona to help out opponents of a ballot measure there that would allow possession of small amounts by adults, among other things.According to a report in The Phoenix New Times , Suthers spoke against Proposition 205 , which would allow those 21 and older to consume MJ in private and grow a few plants for their use.' story reports that Suthers blamed lots of societal ills on pot, including a growing homeless population here.He spoke on behalf of Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy, which opposes the ballot measure.Suthers andare on the path to completely abolish marijuana here, having adopted ordinances that require phasing out of pot clubs and reducing the number of plants patients can grow for their own medicinal use.We've asked the city who paid for his jaunt to Arizona this week — he spoke at a news conference on Tuesday — and will circle back when we get an answer.