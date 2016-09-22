The latest on Peterson AFB's Bible dilemma

click to enlarge Courtesy MRFF

The Bible at a work station at Peterson Air Force Base some weeks ago.

Remember the brouhaha over the openat a work station atWell, here's an update.After command decided thatcould rightfully display his Bible for other service members to see in the work place, thesubmitted arequest. The FOIA was aimed at records of the investigation conducted into whether the open Bible violated or complied with an Air Force instruction that prohibits proselytizing but allows expressions of faith.MRFF's founder and CEOreports today that the Air Force responded to the FOIA by sayingNow, this is rather perplexing. While it's possible the request went to the wrong unit, because there's no option in the Air Force's FOIA process to select for the unit in which the Bible episode took place, seems pretty far fetched for the service to fall back on such a weak argument.In any event, Weinstein is furious."There is simply NO excuse for the USAF to say that there are 'no records' or that they have no idea of any other agencies where the records might be," he tells the Indy via email. "We also asked for records on the 'climate survey' done earlier this year where the open Bible was specifically brought up and nothing was done."The result was the same: The Air Force says there aren't any records of that.Meantime, MRFF reports that as of late this morning, Maj. Lewis has not restored his Bible to the place at his work station that caused the investigation in the first place, even though, as Weinstein notes, "the Air Force says it is 'well within standards' for the Bible to be there."We've reached out to the public information officer for Air Force Reserve Command, the unit to which the FOIA was submitted, but haven't heard back. We'll update if and when we hear something.Weinstein says MRFF is considering aover the matter.