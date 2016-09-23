Brother falls to Castro

Earlier this week, Till
hosted a friendly Knife Fight between chef Brother Luck
of Brother Luck Street Eats and Till's Gerry Castro
. Simultaneously, Sean Fitzgerald
of the Wobbly Olive battled Till's Alejandro Sanchez
in a bartender's battle.
I judged, and I dove wholeheartedly into dining and drinking rather than note taking, so check out Dionne Roberts' work
over at the Rocky Mountain Food Report
for more of a play-by-play, with lots of pics. Till's Facebook page
also shows some of the action.
Having been privy to more food competitions than I can count in the past decade, I can say this was one of the closest battles I've seen on the food side, ever. Bear in mind that Brother Luck beat Bobby Flay
in competition and Castro came out of Napa
and formerly managed the Culinary Institute of America's teaching kitchen there. Both chefs and their teams performed brilliantly, but ultimately, Castro clinched the win.
On the bartender side, Fitzgerald knocked out Sanchez, formerly of Cowboy Star, bringing Wobbly's might to bear as a creative cocktail house on the cutting edge of the scene.
Here's a batch of my own pics from the night, conspicuously missing any cocktail photos. What can I say? I was thirsty.
From the left: Luck, Castro, and crew members.
The coursing.
Luck and Castro in action between courses.
Gorgeous flavors via sea urchin and Barclay Bay oysters.
Alejandro Sanchez at work behind the bar.
Sean Fitzgerald rocking tunes while mixing.
Awaiting the judges verdict.
Still smiling after the verdict.
A great show of camaraderie despite only one victor emerging.