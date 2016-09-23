IndyBlog

Friday, September 23, 2016

Food & Drink

Brother falls to Castro

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 5:25 PM

Earlier this week, Till hosted a friendly Knife Fight between chef Brother Luck of Brother Luck Street Eats and Till's Gerry Castro. Simultaneously, Sean Fitzgerald of the Wobbly Olive battled Till's Alejandro Sanchez in a bartender's battle. 

I judged, and I dove wholeheartedly into dining and drinking rather than note taking, so check out Dionne Roberts' work over at the Rocky Mountain Food Report for more of a play-by-play, with lots of pics. Till's Facebook page also shows some of the action. 

Having been privy to more food competitions than I can count in the past decade, I can say this was one of the closest battles I've seen on the food side, ever. Bear in mind that Brother Luck beat Bobby Flay in competition and Castro came out of Napa and formerly managed the Culinary Institute of America's teaching kitchen there. Both chefs and their teams performed brilliantly, but ultimately, Castro clinched the win. 

On the bartender side, Fitzgerald knocked out Sanchez, formerly of Cowboy Star, bringing Wobbly's might to bear as a creative cocktail house on the cutting edge of the scene. 

Here's a batch of my own pics from the night, conspicuously missing any cocktail photos. What can I say? I was thirsty. 
click to enlarge From the left: Luck, Castro, and crew members. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • From the left: Luck, Castro, and crew members.
click to enlarge The coursing. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • The coursing.
click to enlarge Luck and Castro in action between courses. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • Luck and Castro in action between courses.
click to enlarge Gorgeous flavors via sea urchin and Barclay Bay oysters. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • Gorgeous flavors via sea urchin and Barclay Bay oysters.
click to enlarge Alejandro Sanchez at work behind the bar. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • Alejandro Sanchez at work behind the bar.
click to enlarge Sean Fitzgerald rocking tunes while mixing. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • Sean Fitzgerald rocking tunes while mixing.
click to enlarge Awaiting the judges verdict. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • Awaiting the judges verdict.
click to enlarge Still smiling after the verdict. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • Still smiling after the verdict.
click to enlarge A great show of camaraderie despite only one victor emerging. - MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper
  • A great show of camaraderie despite only one victor emerging.

