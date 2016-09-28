ATTN: Cyclists. Tell the city you want these bike lanes.

click to enlarge
Buffered bike lanes could provide a safer way to ride the roads.
If you like to ride a bicycle in Colorado Springs, then I'm guessing you have a few gripes.
I know I do.
In fact, just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the crazy aggression that cyclists often face from drivers
. The roads can feel so dangerous, in fact, that many cyclists would prefer to avoid them.
You may think city staff doesn't know that. Or that they are ignoring it. But actually, city staff is perfectly aware of the problem and are working, albeit slowly, to address it.
Case in point: Wednesday and Thursday the city will have demonstration buffered bike lanes on Research Parkway between Chapel Hills Drive and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The idea is to get some bike infrastructure in northern Colorado Springs and try out protected bike lanes — which make it so that cars can't just swerve into bikes.
The city wants you to ride these test lanes, and then let them know what you think.
" target="_blank">and then let them know what you think. If you like these lanes, the city may put in permanent buffered bike lanes on the road.
Read on for all the details:
City Tests New Bicycle Lanes in Northern Colorado Springs
Demo Bike Lanes Designed to Promote Safer Driving, Add Needed Bike Facility
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo— The City of Colorado Springs will be installing a demonstration buffered bike lane on Research Parkway between Chapel Hills Drive and Austin Bluffs Parkway, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28 and 29.
Public input from local bike studies has identified a need for additional bike facilities and enhanced bicycle connections in northern Colorado Springs. Research Parkway was identified as one of the top 21 Corridors in the Pikes Peak Region for connecting multiple bike facilities with local destinations.
Because this is a new type of bike facility and the roadway will be resurfaced in 2017, the City decided to take the opportunity to test the buffered bike lanes knowing the project can be reversed or made permanent with the scheduled overlay. City crews will install the demonstration lane roadway markings with paint and flexible delineators to separate bicyclists from motorists. This method of testing has been used by other cities to evaluate the benefits of new bicycle infrastructure with minimal cost to taxpayers.
The demonstration project includes a painted buffer with vertical delineators to raise awareness of the presence of bicyclists on Research Parkway while providing separation from traffic. Research Parkway is ideal for this type of project because it uses existing infrastructure to add bicycle facilities in northern Colorado Springs and because existing and projected traffic volumes on Research Parkway are more consistent with a four-lane versus its current six-lane roadway configuration. Because minimal traffic on multiple lanes encourages speeding, modifying Research Pkwy to four vehicle lanes and two bicycle lanes should enhance safety overall by reducing vehicle speeds, providing dedicated space for bicycles outside of vehicle travel lanes and offering an improved walking environment for pedestrians.
The proposed bike lanes will provide connections to several existing bicycle facilities in the area connecting cyclists to destinations such as the future John Venezia Community Park, local schools, the Briargate YMCA, and several local shopping centers.
· Summerset Drive Bike Lanes (connects south to Chapel Hills Mall)
· Skyline Trail (near Chapel Hills Drive)
· Briargate Trail just West of Austin Bluffs (connects to east/west Woodmen Trail and Cottonwood Trail)
· Rangewood Drive Bike Lanes
· Neighborhood/local trails
What’s Next:
The City will monitor the project and continue to collect data to understand any safety and mobility changes that occur for all modes of travel. Prior to resurfacing, the City will evaluate the success of the demonstration project based on metrics of safety and roadway operations for both bicycles and vehicles. If the demonstration is determined to be a success, the facility will be re-installed with green bike lanes in high conflict areas and long-life markings.
The City has launched an online survey to gather input from people utilizing Research Parkway. Residents may learn more about buffered bike lanes and right sizing of Research Parkway, and complete the survey by visitinghttps://coloradosprings.gov/RideOnResearch" target="_blank"> https://coloradosprings.gov/RideOnResearch.
Colorado Springs is home to an active and vibrant bicycling community. With more than 110 miles of on-street bicycle routes, nearly 120 miles of urban bike trails and more than 60 miles of unpaved mountain bike trails, our city is committed to ensuring that biking is a convenient, safe, and connected form of transportation and recreation. Colorado Springs has achieved Silver status in the League of American Bicyclists-Bicycle Friendly Communities Program. Colorado Springs was recently recognized in the American Community Survey (ACS) as #38 for the nation’s fastest growing cities for bicycle commuting and is funded in part by a self-imposed bicycle excise tax to fund bikeway improvement within the City of Colorado Springs. For more information about bicycling programs, mobile-friendly bike racks, safety information and a map of bike lanes around the city visit www.coloradosprings.gov/bike.