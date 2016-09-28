IndyBlog

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

City Gov

City district boundaries changed, slightly

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge CITY CLERK'S OFFICE
  • City Clerk's Office
Boundaries for redrawn City Council districts were unveiled today by City Clerk Sarah Johnson, which will determine eligibility of candidates for the April 2017 election.

No currently serving Council members would find themselves in a new district due to the changes.

A dozen precincts will be shifted to other districts. Those are 107, 108, 111, 163, 178, 601, 196, 453, 650, 125, 148 and 152.

A public hearing will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave.

The City Charter requires boundaries to be redrawn every four years. Johnson took into account feedback from citizens and a seven-member advisory committee, which conducted seven public meetings.

Following the Oct. 18 public hearing, Johnson will tinker with the map or leave it intact and present the final version on Nov. 14, though that could change depending on feedback. Council and mayoral approvals are not required.

See the map here.
To comment by email: election@springsgov.com.
Or call 719-385-5901, option 4.

