Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Food & Drink

Willamette Market & Deli soft-opens, grand opening to be announced

The former Little Market & Deli will soon reopen as the Willamette Market & Deli.
The beloved Little Market & Deli lives again! Now operating under the moniker Willamette Market & Deli, the century-old Shooks Run standby, located at 749 E. Willamette Ave., soft-opened Sept. 27 to enthusiastic crowds. Co-owner Amy Emerson tells us that customers emptied the deli, though they've restocked and are ready to go again.

As noted in Side Dish, Emerson and business/life partner Natalie Peck have built a market dedicated to selling organic, regional and sustainable products. In Emerson's words, it's “the best food we can find, as close as we can find it."

The deli counter features hot dogs — all-beef dogs, house-marinated carrot dogs or vegan frankfurters — with gluten-free buns available, as well as gluten-free pasta salads, soups and pour-overs from Loyal Coffee. 

Emerson says they're still planning a grand opening for sometime in October, but the market will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until then.

