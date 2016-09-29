Prescribed burn scheduled for Woodland Park area

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

The 2013 Black Forest Fire, and the Waldo Canyon Fire the year before, made many locals fear smoke on the horizon.

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST PLANS PRESCRIBED BURNING NEAR WOODLAND PARK



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., September 29, 2016 – The Pike National Forest-Pikes Peak Ranger District is preparing to continue with prescribed burning efforts. This may include up to 500 acres of broadcast burning, which involves the ignition of surface fuels within prepared units. There will be locations of broadcast burns this season. Highway 67 west project is located approximately 1/2 mile north of Woodland Park and Trout Creek project is located approximately eight miles north of Woodland Park in Teller County.



Burning may begin as early as Oct. 1 and last through the fall. Ignition will take place when weather and fuel conditions are such that the fire behavior will be within the burn plan limitations and substantial smoke impacts are unlikely to surrounding communities. If burning does take place it may continue from one to several days. Expect smoke to be visible from Woodland Park, Highway 67 and as far away as Colorado Springs and Denver. Smoke may linger in the air for several days after ignition is completed.



Vegetation types are predominately ponderosa pine, grass, mountain shrubs and aspen stands. Surface burning of the area is designed to reduce the amount of timber needles and woody debris on the forest floor and to remove a portion of small diameter trees and low-hanging branches of larger trees. In addition, prescribed burning helps to restore the health of conifer and aspen stands by improving soil nutrients and resprouting grass and shrubs for wildlife habitat.



The Pikes Peak Ranger District is also planning to conduct several pile burns north of Divide. Crews will burn slash piles on days weather is within burn plan limitations and residents can expect to see smoke in the area on those burn days.



Follow @PSICC_NF on Twitter for up-to-date information on these prescribed burns. Use #TroutCreekRX, #Hwy67WestRX and #PikesPeakRD for current prescribed fire information.

