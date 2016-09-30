Downtown goes digital for Arts Month

click to enlarge Alissa Smith

Chico Santos / Colorado

1. Download the free Otocast app to any smartphone. Find it on Google Play or iTunes.



2. Allow the GPS-based app to use your location and it will automatically place Art on the Streets tour at the top of the list.



3. Use the map and images to find Art on the Streets sculptures throughout Downtown. Click the play button at the bottom of the screen to listen to artists talk about their work.

To celebrate Arts Month (October), the Downtown Partnership just launched an app to facilitate a self-guided tour of its Art on the Streets exhibit.The tour, which you can reach through downloading Otocast (instructions below), uses GPS to point you in the direction of downtown’s art installations. There will be a recording you can play at each stop. Generally, the recording will be the voice of the artist, explaining their inspiration, but in some cases you can listen to a whole new element of the artwork.For instance, Chico Santos’ installation,, now comes complete with sounds of a Brazilian rainforest, meant to help you “experience the tension evoked by the piece between nature and the human-built environment.”The app is compatible with all smartphones, but here’s a tip: bring a pair of headphones or crank up your speaker. Some of these installations are next to busy streets and it can be a little tough to hear.How to access the tour: