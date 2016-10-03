IndyBlog

Monday, October 3, 2016

Chieftain apologizes for "lapse in judgment"

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 12:26 PM

A headline in today's Pueblo Chieftain drew sharp criticism from a university professor, and it's not surprising why.

To herald the Denver Bronco's rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, here's the Chieftain's headline:
screen_shot_2016-10-03_at_12.09.13_pm.png

Tim McGettigan, a professor of sociology at Colorado State University in Pueblo, wrote to the Chieftain saying, "I doubt that the Denver Broncos would find any humor in your sick 'racist joke.' I demand an apology and a retraction. I also urge the Chieftain to educate its editorial staff on the finer points of racism in America."

We asked Managing Editor Steve Hensen about it, and he writes via email:
“In our effort to be clever, we erred in using a phrase that is offensive. We apologize for the lapse in judgement.”

