Chieftain apologizes for "lapse in judgment"

A headline in today'sdrew sharp criticism from a university professor, and it's not surprising why.To herald the Denver Broncos' rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, here's the Chieftain's headline:, a professor of sociology at Colorado State University in Pueblo, wrote to thesaying, "I doubt that the Denver Broncos would find any humor in your sick 'racist joke.' I demand an apology and a retraction. I also urge theto educate its editorial staff on the finer points of racism in America."We asked Managing Editor Steve Henson about it, and he writes via email:“In our effort to be clever, we erred in using a phrase that is offensive. We apologize for the lapse in judgement.”