Policeman charged with brutality is found not guilty

Biscaro: found not guilty.
Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Steven Biscaro
has been found innocent of all charges.
Biscaro was charged with menacing, a Class Five felony, and third degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The jury reached their decision after deliberating for a short time today.
Biscaro, a 23-year police veteran and Medal of Honor
recipient, was charged after he responded to a traffic accident that turned into a disturbance.
The Gazette
, which covered the trial, reported that 43-year-old Michael Ferguson, who was involved in the traffic accident, reported that Biscaro punched, kicked and choked him and told him, "I'm going to (expletive) kill you."
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies, who were also on the scene, also testified in the case. One testified that he believed Biscaro had used excessive force with Ferguson.
Biscaro's name also surfaced in the Independent's reporting
on accusations of police use of excessive force.