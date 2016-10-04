Protect Our Parks group seeks ballot measure

click to enlarge
Pam Zubeck
Outside the City Administration Building today, a group led by Richard Skorman, center, submitted its statement of intent to circulate a petition for a ballot measure that would require voter approval of liquidation of park land.
Tuesday morning, a group of citizens submitted a statement of intent to circulate a petition to amend the Colorado Springs City Charter to require a vote of the people for sale or trade of park land.
The group needs about 15,200 signatures of registered city voters to be placed on the April 4, 2017, city election ballot. And it has only weeks to gather them.
The petition stems from the city's decision to trade the city's 189-acre Strawberry Fields
open space to The Broadmoor in exchange for about 400 acres of wilderness and trails easements property. The deal, backed by Mayor John Suthers, was approved by City Council
on May 24 on a 6-3 vote, with Bill Murray, Helen Collins and Jill Gaebler opposing it.
The measure has been dubbed POPS, for Protect Our Parks. Here is the statement of intent, followed by a fact sheet distributed by supporters of the measure.
POPSPetition.pdf
POPSFactSheet.pdf