Glenn says if you get pregnant from rape, that's "a gift from God"
Posted
By Pam Zubeck
on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 1:22 PM
In an appearance at a campaign event, Glenn called a pregnancy from rape "a gift from God."
A video of a 2015 campaign event held in Jefferson County for Darryl Glenn, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate who's trying to unseat Democrat Michael Bennet, shows Glenn calling a pregnancy resulting from rape "a gift from God." (Find the video below.)
Glenn is adamantly pro-life, and began his nomination speech at the state assembly in April at The Broadmoor World Arena by thanking his mother for life.
At the Jefferson County event, Glenn says:
If you want an abortion, don’t ask me to pay for it. That’s not something I’m gonna agree with. That’s a gift from God. There are no exceptions with that. But that doesn’t mean I’m not going to pray for you.... That’s a life, regardless of how it got there, and I’m going to pray for you.
Since Glenn says there are no exceptions, does that mean he believes a woman who has, for example, been diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy, which is a significant risk factor for the mother and is almost always fatal for the fetus, has no choice but to die?
Bennet, campaign spokeswoman Alyssa Roberts says, "thinks women have the right to make their own health care decisions and is proud to have 100 percent ratings from both Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice."
Both organizations have endorsed Bennet.
Polls show Bennet leading Glenn by about 9 points.
