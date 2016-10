Winners from Tuesday night's Pikes Peak Arts Council awards

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Jon Khoury accepts his Arts Champion of the Year Award.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Claire Swinford earns the title "rising star" every day in the Springs' arts scene.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Krithika Prashant was moved by the city's love of her dancing and her culture.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Jacob Flesher accepts his Inspiring Cultural Dancer award.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Though a little mic-shy, Shaienne Knox earned two awards with her film Out of Our Heads.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Joy Armstrong accepted the Engaging Community Event Showcasing Music award for JAM FAC, thanking her collaborators.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

PPAC President accepts an award for her band, Eros and the Eschaton.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Poet Mark Cooney, right, accepts his award from Jim Ciletti, center, of Hooked on Books

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Eve Tilley introduces Murray Ross, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Sammy Gleason brought the laughs in Buyer & Cellar, earning an award for humorous theater.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

(L to R) Sarah S. Shaver, Emory John Collinson, Taylor Geiman and Rachel Baker accept Springs Ensemble Theatre's award.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Brett Andrus took home awards for his art and his gallery both.

Arts Champion of the Year Award

Jon Khoury



Dance

Dancing from the Heart

Krithika Prashant (winner)

Brittane Hughes

Larry Keigwin



Inspiring Cultural Dancer

Jacob Flesher (winner)

Adriana Jones

AuraTejas Hemsell



Outstanding Collaborative Dance Performance

Shakti by Colorado Springs Dance Theatre (winner)

Bound by Ormao Dance Company

Press by Ormao Dance Company



Film

Excellent Experimental or Documentary Film

Out of Our Heads by Shaienne Knox (winner)

Dom by Kalia Hunter

Spaceship Earth by David Gardner



Outstanding Comedy or Drama Film

Drop It by Tyler Hunt (winner)

Fifty Shades of Kilroy by Nathanael Letteer

Into the Night by Kai Dickson



Young Filmmaker Award

Shaienne Knox for Out of Our Heads (winner)

Kai Dickson for Into the Night

Kalia Hunter for Dom



Music

Engaging Community Event Showcasing Music

JAM FAC (winner)

71Grind

BRILLIANT (UCCS)



Extraordinary Solo Musician

Dear Rabbit (winner)

Colin McAllister

Curtis Boucher



Outstanding Musical Group Achievement

Eros and the Eschaton (winner)

BullHead*ded

Tigerwine



Poetry

Amazing Poem or Collection of Poems

Front Range, Nature's Irony by Mark Cooney (winner)

Every Step An Arrival by Tyler Hill

Language Lesson by Mallory Everhart



Excellent Poetry Program

Hear Here's Youth Program (winner)

Colorado College SpeakEasy

UCCS's FREEX



Outstanding Poetry or Spoken Word Performance

Hear Here Poetry Slam at Lon Chaney Theatre (winner)

The Story Project at Manitou Bindu

Queer Open Mic at Mountain Folds Books



Theatre

Make ‘Em Laugh

Buyer & Cellar at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (winner)

9 to 5 at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Tuna Christmas at the Millibo Art Theatre



Make ‘Em Shudder

Endgame by the Star Bar Players (winner)

Death and the Maiden by Theatre d’Art

Wait Until Dark at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center



Make ‘Em Think

Lonesome Hollow by Springs Ensemble Theatre (winner)

Driving Miss Daisy at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Putting it Together at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center



Visual Arts

Excellent Gallery or Visual Art Experience

The Kreuser Gallery (winner)

Cottonwood Center for the Arts

First Friday Art Walk



Outstanding Visual Artist

Brett Andrus (winner)

Caitlin Goebel

Chuck Mardosz



Outstanding Exhibition

the surREAList show at The Modbo (winner)

Karen Khoury at The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Same Day Different Tree by Mike Pach

Tuesday night, the Pikes Peak Arts Council honored the wealth of artistic talent in the Springs at its 16th annual awards gala. PPAC gave out a total of 22 awards, lauding artists in film, theater, visual arts, dance, poetry and music, plus four lifetime achievement awards.Jon Khoury, Executive Director for the Cottonwood Center for the Arts , was given the Arts Champion of the Year award. When presenting the award, COPPeR executive director Andy Vick remarked on Khoury’s massive involvement in local arts, his dedication, and his “palpable, infectious” love for the arts scene in the Springs. Khoury says that Springs artists are “as good as anywhere,” and that the message about our excellence is spreading. He says that when he first came here from New York, he was struck by the “open-heartedness” of our scene, as well as the degree of support our artists provide to each other.Lynette Reagan, administrative assistant at the Millibo Art Theater, was not on-site to accept her Spirit of the Arts award (sponsored by Aventa Credit Union). Still, she was praised for her work at the MAT and for the Six Women Playwriting Festival, which she organizes.Murray Ross was met with a standing ovation when he was called up to accept his Eve Tilley Lifetime Achievement Award. The artistic director for Theatreworks is in his 40th year as a part of the Springs' theatrical community. Most recently, he helped design a new Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater at the under-construction Ent Center for the Arts, based on London's Dorfman (formerly Cottesloe) Theatre.Lastly, but by no means least, Claire Swinford received the Rising Star Award. Swinford expressed her love for the Springs and its cultural scene, while outlining her journey fromintern to urban engagement manager for the Downtown Partnership and noted visual artist besides.Beyond that, local Shaienne Knox took home the trophies for Excellent Experimental or Documentary Film and Young Filmmaker for her film. Poet laureate (and event emcee) Susan Peiffer accepted the trophies for Excellent Poetry Program and Outstanding Poetry or Spoken Word Performance for Hear Here and its slams at the Lon Chaney Theatre. And Brett Andrus won in the Outstanding Visual Artist category for his art, and in the Outstanding Exhibition category forat the Modbo, which he co-owns with Lauren Ciborowski.Check out photos of the winners accepting their awards, followed by a full list of nominees and winners, below: