Winners from Tuesday night's Pikes Peak Arts Council awards

Jon Khoury accepts his Arts Champion of the Year Award.
Tuesday night, the Pikes Peak Arts Council
honored the wealth of artistic talent in the Springs at its 16th annual awards gala. PPAC gave out a total of 22 awards, lauding artists in film, theater, visual arts, dance, poetry and music, plus four lifetime achievement awards.
Jon Khoury, Executive Director for the Cottonwood Center for the Arts
, was given the Arts Champion of the Year award. When presenting the award, COPPeR executive director Andy Vick remarked on Khoury’s massive involvement in local arts, his dedication, and his “palpable, infectious” love for the arts scene in the Springs. Khoury says that Springs artists are “as good as anywhere,” and that the message about our excellence is spreading. He says that when he first came here from New York, he was struck by the “open-heartedness” of our scene, as well as the degree of support our artists provide to each other.
Lynette Reagan, administrative assistant at the Millibo Art Theater, was not on-site to accept her Spirit of the Arts award (sponsored by Aventa Credit Union). Still, she was praised for her work at the MAT and for the Six Women Playwriting Festival, which she organizes.
Murray Ross was met with a standing ovation when he was called up to accept his Eve Tilley Lifetime Achievement Award. The artistic director for Theatreworks is in his 40th year as a part of the Springs' theatrical community. Most recently, he helped design a new Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater at the under-construction Ent Center for the Arts,
based on London's Dorfman (formerly Cottesloe) Theatre.
Claire Swinford earns the title "rising star" every day in the Springs' arts scene.
Lastly, but by no means least, Claire Swinford received the Rising Star Award. Swinford expressed her love for the Springs and its cultural scene, while outlining her journey from Indy
intern to urban engagement manager for the Downtown Partnership and noted visual artist besides.
Beyond that, local Shaienne Knox took home the trophies for Excellent Experimental or Documentary Film and Young Filmmaker for her film Out of Our Heads
. Poet laureate (and event emcee) Susan Peiffer accepted the trophies for Excellent Poetry Program and Outstanding Poetry or Spoken Word Performance for Hear Here and its slams at the Lon Chaney Theatre. And Brett Andrus won in the Outstanding Visual Artist category for his art, and in the Outstanding Exhibition category for the surREAList show
at the Modbo, which he co-owns with Lauren Ciborowski.
Check out photos of the winners accepting their awards, followed by a full list of nominees and winners, below:
Krithika Prashant was moved by the city's love of her dancing and her culture.
Jacob Flesher accepts his Inspiring Cultural Dancer award.
Though a little mic-shy, Shaienne Knox earned two awards with her film Out of Our Heads.
Joy Armstrong accepted the Engaging Community Event Showcasing Music award for JAM FAC, thanking her collaborators.
PPAC President accepts an award for her band, Eros and the Eschaton.
Poet Mark Cooney, right, accepts his award from Jim Ciletti, center, of Hooked on Books
Eve Tilley introduces Murray Ross, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Sammy Gleason brought the laughs in Buyer & Cellar, earning an award for humorous theater.
(L to R) Sarah S. Shaver, Emory John Collinson, Taylor Geiman and Rachel Baker accept Springs Ensemble Theatre's award.
Brett Andrus took home awards for his art and his gallery both.
