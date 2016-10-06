Can't make the rent? Help is on the way.

-
Greenwood Flats will help people out of homelessness — but they'll still need somewhere affordable to live permanently.
According to a recent study by the National Housing Conference
, Colorado Springs ranks 100th out of 180 metro areas for the most expensive market to rent a two-bedroom home.
And our affordable housing stock isn't keeping up. That's why it was welcome news when Nor'wood Development Group, the biggest developer in the region, recently announced
that it was working with Springs Rescue Mission
to build a $14 million transitional housing complex called Greenwood Flats that will house 65 people working their way out of homelessness.
Greccio Housing and Commonwealth Development Corporation
" target="_blank">Greccio Housing and Commonwealth Development Corporation
have been awarded $1.1 million in Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) by Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA). They will use the money to build the Broadmoor Bluffs Apartments, a 60-unit affordable housing complex.
The development will offer one, two and three bedroom homes, which will be available to those who earn between 30 and 50 percent of the Area Median Income.
Additionally, the City of Colorado Springs and the Community Development Division are hosting a series of five meetings to get citizen input on affordable housing needs. Comment will help shape plans for the use of annual block grants provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Those include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).
The city notes, "The funds can be used for projects that improve neighborhoods and housing, provide community facilities and services and expand economic opportunity, principally to benefit low-and moderate-income people."
Here are the dates:
Meeting Dates:
October 4 @ 6 – 7:30 p.m. October 6 @ 6 – 7:30 p.m.
City Council Chambers YMCA -Southeast
107 N. Nevada Avenue, 80903 2190 Jet Wing Drive, 80916
October 6 @ 2:30 – 4 p.m. October 13 @ 4 - 6 p.m.
Marian House Soup Kitchen The Independence Center
14 W. Bijou Street, 80903 729 South Tejon Street
*Focused on needs of people *Focused on disability services*
experiencing homelessness*
October 14 @ 1:30 – 3 p.m.
Colorado Springs Senior Center
1514 N. Hancock Avenue *Focused on senior services*
• You may also SUBMIT your comments via email to HousingDevelopment@springsgov.com or voicemail at (719) 385-5912.
• A SpeakUp! Survey for the plan is available at: https://coloradosprings.granicusideas.com/surveys/2017-action-plan-survey
• Information about the Community Development Division is available at: www.coloradosprings.gov/communitydevelopment