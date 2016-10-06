Thursday, October 6, 2016
Check out that new bike lane on Saturday
By J. Adrian Stanley
on Thu, Oct 6, 2016 at 1:03 PM
The city is hosting a community bike ride on Saturday
so that cyclists can check out the new buffered bike lane on Research Parkway.
RideOnResearch Community Bike Ride will start at 11 a.m. and stretch for four miles. Riders are also invited to visit Pizza Time, where participants can grab some food and talk to Paralympic Cyclist Chris Murphy.
The new bike lanes on Research are a pilot project. The city is taking comments on the new lane
and will decide later whether to make them permanent. Though cyclists have long asked for buffered bike lanes, the response to the lanes so far has come largely from motorists who do not like the lanes.
Cycling groups have been urging area cyclists to try the new lanes and fill out the survey.
They note that if these lanes are successful, the city would likely add more of them. But if the lanes are shot down, the city would likely be hesitant to install them elsewhere.
Here are the ride details:
Calendar Event Date:
Sat. October 08th, 2016 - 11:00am
Try out the city's first buffered bike lane demonstration project at out #RideOnReseatvh Community bike ride.
Bike Ride
This 4-mile community bike ride will take riders along Research Pkwy to try out this new project and we’ll stop along the way for a special celebration with food and bicycle fun! Other connections available for riders looking for more of a challenge.
Ride departs Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Riders meet in Children’s Hospital parking lot north of the YMCA.
Bicycle Event
11 a.m.-2 p.m. in front of Pizza Time in the Union Town Center (Union Blvd/Research Pkwy)
Meet Paralympic Cyclist Chris Murphy who just returned from competing in 2016 Rio Games, and the many organizations that support bicycling in Colorado Springs.
Giveaways for younger riders, and bicycle safety tips and games.
Great deals on pizza, shaved ice and drinks.
After the ride, be sure to check out our survey on the bike lanes: www.ColoradoSprings.gov/RideOnResearch
