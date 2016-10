Debate simulcast coming to a theater near you

click to enlarge JStone / Shutterstock

Seriously, why attend a drab party-headquarters viewing, when you can catch Sunday’s presidential grudge-match live on the big screen at your local Regal Cinema?Imagine hearingreprise his first debate’s locomotive-breath delivery in surround-sound audio!Thrill to the prospect ofshowing off her latest Paddington Bear outfit on a three-story screen!Trust us, this is going to be huge.Colorado Springs politicos can catch the free simulcast Sunday at the Regal Interquest Stadium 14 & RPX, beginning at 7 p.m. MST.