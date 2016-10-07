IndyBlog

Friday, October 7, 2016

Media / Politics

Debate simulcast coming to a theater near you

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge JSTONE / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • JStone / Shutterstock

Seriously, why attend a drab party-headquarters viewing, when you can catch Sunday’s presidential grudge-match live on the big screen at your local Regal Cinema?

Imagine hearing Donald Trump reprise his first debate’s locomotive-breath delivery in surround-sound audio!

Thrill to the prospect of Hillary Clinton showing off her latest Paddington Bear outfit on a three-story screen!

Trust us, this is going to be huge.

Colorado Springs politicos can catch the free simulcast Sunday at the Regal Interquest Stadium 14 & RPX, beginning at 7 p.m. MST.

