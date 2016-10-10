Lamborn still supports Trump despite "locker room" talk

It is good that Mr. Trump has apologized for his 2005 remarks. He must now take every opportunity he has to show our nation that this sort of behavior is in the past and that he is dedicated to treating people with respect and dignity. Despite his flaws, Donald Trump remains a far superior candidate than Hillary Clinton.As first reported by the Washington Post on Oct. 7, some of the comments Trump made.
Here are some of the choicer quotes from a man who has said that he “would be the best for women”:Meantime, Darryl Glenn is calling for Trump step aside and allow vice presidential nominee Mike Pence be the Republican torch bearer in the presidential election.
“I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married.”
“I did try and fuck her. She was married.”
“Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”
“Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”
"As a father, as a Christian, and as a Republican, I believe that we simply cannot tolerate a nominee who speaks this way about women.This comes after Glenn supported Trump vigorously, and even embraced some of Trump's platforms, including the ban on Muslim immigrants.
This is the most important election of our lifetime. Hillary Clinton is a threat to the rule of law, and to our safety and security. But Donald Trump is simply disqualified from being Commander in Chief—America cannot have a man who speaks this way about women be the face of our country to the Free World.
I am therefore calling on Donald Trump to do the honorable, selfless thing—voluntarily step aside and let Mike Pence be our party's nominee so that we can defeat Hillary Clinton, keep control of the Senate, and put our nation back on a path of safety and security.
If Trump is truly committed to making America great again, then this is the only way forward."
As recently as last night Darryl Glenn refused to back down from his steadfast support for Donald Trump, and Glenn’s eleventh-hour act of political self-preservation rings about as hollow as Donald Trump’s apology to voters. Darryl Glenn praised Donald Trump as a ‘patriot’ even as Trump insulted immigrants as ‘rapists’ and ‘criminals,’ mocked people with disabilities, praised dictators like Saddam Hussein and Kim Jong Un, and denigrated a Gold Star family. Voters will remember that up until this day, Glenn has been Trump’s highest-profile supporter in Colorado, and unfortunately for him, the time to take a principled stand has already passed.
