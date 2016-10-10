Retired Air Force colonel chosen as "cyber czar"

Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

Ed Rios has been hired to lead the National Cybersecurity Center.

Bob Hurst, Chairman of the National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) announced today that Ed Rios has been named the first Chief Executive Officer of the organization, effective October 15, 2016. Following an extensive search process partnering with Heidrick & Struggles, Rios was unanimously selected by the NCC’s board of directors.



"I am both honored and excited to be selected as the first CEO of the NCC,” said Rios. “This center has immense potential to become a national thought-leader and economic driver for Colorado Springs, the state of Colorado, and across the country. It’s a privilege to continue to great work started by Ed Anderson and the board and I am ready to get to work to bring the NCC to its full potential.”



Ed Rios will be formally introduced at an October 20 event. The event will provide an update on the progress of the center and peek into Rios’ vision for the organization.



Rios takes the helm from Interim Executive Director retired Army Lt. Gen Ed Anderson, who has led NCC since March. Anderson has led all aspects of the developing organization through numerous meetings, listening sessions, and outreach while simultaneously standing up the operational elements of the NCC.



“Ed Rios will be the perfect CEO to drive the NCC into the national spotlight,” said Anderson. “He brings years of cyber expertise and the start-up experience needed to establish the NCC as a national leader.”

Rios joins the NCC from his role as President and CEO of CyberSpace Operations Consulting (CSOC), a company he founded in 2006 which focuses on cyber, drone technology, and satellite communications. He is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel with 26 years of active duty experience in Special Technical Operations, space operations, and intelligence operations among many roles.



“We are thrilled to welcome Ed Rios as CEO of the National Cybersecurity Center,” said Mayor John Suthers, an NCC board member. “Ed has been leader in the Colorado Springs community for years, and I know he will take the NCC to the next level and continue to develop our city’s reputation as a national leader in cybersecurity.”



Rios has served as the Vice Chairman of the Cyber Institute within the NCC, working alongside Cyber Institute Chairman Kyle Hybl to prepare for the inaugural NCC event scheduled for November 13-15, 2016 at the Broadmoor Hotel. The event features an opening dinner featuring Governor Hickenlooper to debut the NCC on November 13.



The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. NCC provides collaborative cybersecurity response services with comprehensive knowledge and capabilities through training, education, and research For more information about National Cybersecurity Center, call (719) 255-5225 or visit www.nationalcybersecuritycenter.org

