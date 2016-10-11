IndyBlog

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Arts / Theater

Dragon Theatre offers Arts Month incentives to theater fans

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 1:17 PM

As you probably know from all the events going on around town, October is Arts Month. Written into the purpose of this arts explosion is a challenge: have one new cultural or artistic experience during the month of October.

For those of us who endeavor to do that every month, Dragon Theatre Productions and COPPeR are stepping it up a notch.

Dragon Theatre has officially challenged the public — that’s you — to see as many theater productions as you can possibly fit into these few weeks, and they’ve got goodies in mind for those who complete the challenge.

If you see four or more shows, you can enter to win a prize (which includes theater tickets and other “swag”), and if you see more than four you could become the “Community Theater Supporter Supreme,” a title which comes with its own crown and sash.
click to enlarge The Elephant Man runs Oct. 13-30 at Springs Ensemble Theatre
  • The Elephant Man runs Oct. 13-30 at Springs Ensemble Theatre

Any theatrical performance in the area counts toward this challenge, whether you’re into October’s traditional round of Rocky Horror Picture Shows or more small-scale performances like The Elephant Man at Springs Ensemble Theater or The Bold, The Young and the Murdered at Funky Little Theater Company.

You can print out an entry form and drop it off at the COPPeR office, 121 S. Tejon St., #111, anytime before Nov. 8. There’s still plenty of Arts Month left to go, and plenty of shows left to see.

If you need suggestions, check out our theater listings.

