Clinton urges working together during Pueblo stop

click to enlarge Clinton spoke to a packed house on Wednesday, seen here from live streaming by KOAA.

click to enlarge KOAA live streaming

Clinton is met on stage by former Sen. Ken Salazar.

told a crowd Wednesday at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo that "nobody makes it alone" and promised to work with others to make life better for all Americans.Clinton was introduced by former U.S. Senator and Interior Secretary, who opened by quoting his father, in Spanish, who used to tell him, "Tell me who you walk with, and I'll tell you who you are.""Today, Hillary Clinton could have been anywhere in Colorado or America, but she chose to come to southern Colorado and Pueblo and walk with us," he said. "Our job is to walk with her, and mark our ballots and vote ... so we can call her madam president on the evening of Nov. 8."Clinton's visit comes just over a week after Republican nominee Donald Trump showed up in Pueblo, a hotbed for Democrats.There wasn't anything new in Clinton's speech. She reiterated her plan to make college more affordable, enable students to refinance college debt, provide higher tax credits for parents, and strive for equal pay for equal work for women.She noted she's been accused of playing the "woman card," and said if fighting for equal pay, and paid family leave and more affordable child care is playing the woman card, "then deal me in."She spent quite a bit of time reminding voters of Trump's negative comments about women, Muslims, Hispanics and others, and his failed business enterprises."We need to make sure the rich pay their fair share," she said. "Trump hasn’t paid a penny in federal income tax for years. This is allegedly, because he won’t release his income tax returns.Think about it, it means he’s contributed zero for our military, zero for veterans, zero for education and health care, and he has the gall and go around disrespecting the military. He calls the U.S. military a disaster. The only disaster is somebody who can get away with paying no taxes and run for president and criticize the rest of us who have done our part for America."To end her speech, Clinton recounted her mother's tough upbringing. At the age of 8, she and her 3-year-old sister were put on a train for California where they were to meet their grandparents. But they weren't interested in raising them either, she said, forcing her mom to take a job working as a maid and babysitter at age 14.But despite her plight, her mother was thankful for those who helped her. Her employer allowed her to go to high school. Her first grade teacher brought an extra lunch because the teacher knew she had none."My mother always cared about other people, and she taught me that nobody is better than anybody else," Clinton said. "We need to show each other more kindness and support, and the last thing we need in our country are more bullies making people feel bad about themselves.""The American dream is premised on people coming together to lift each other up," she said. "Nobody makes it alone. Everybody has somebody who helps them along the way."After the speech, she was joined on stage briefly by Salazar and U.S. Sen.