Get tickets to see Newt Gingrich on Friday

After watching the Presidential Town Hall Debate
, Americans are itching for more political events.
Errr, OK, so maybe that's not exactly true. But surely there are some folks in Colorado Springs who wouldn't mind seeing former Speaker of the House and Republican Party legend Newt Gingrich
speak. While Gingrich doesn't wield the influence he once did, he's still in the game. Most recently, he warned his fellow Republicans to think twice about abandoning Donald Trump
.
Anyway, Gingrich will be speaking at Colorado College on Nov. 2.
While the tickets are free, you do need tickets
, and they're likely to go quickly. You can get your tickets starting Friday. Here are the details per CC:
Congressman Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is on campus next month as part of the Sondermann Presidential Symposium. Tickets are free but required, and will be available beginning Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m. at the Worner Desk in the Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the event which will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Kathryn Mohrman Theatre. One ticket per person please.
