Buntport Theater reveals a storage container concept for a new show

You can still catch Buntport's The Rembrandt Room at The MAT through this weekend
Buntport Theater, a lauded Denver-based performing arts company, always does things a little differently. If you’ve attended any of the shows they’ve brought down to the Millibo Art Theatre — such as The Rembrandt Room
, which runs at The MAT through this weekend — you’re well aware that their brand of theater is both off-the-beaten-path and accessible to all sorts of audiences.
In this instance, they’re up to something particularly intriguing. Buntport just rolled out a press release for a show they’re planning to stage in May, if only because they have already started the rather extensive process to create it.
Using up to $500, the company is going to purchase a storage unit at auction (like that TV show, Storage Wars
) and use the contents of the storage unit as inspiration to create an original production from the ground up. To make it just a little harder on themselves, they’ve established some rules.
1. We can go up to three times to an auction. We can buy at any time, but we must buy on the third if we have not already.
2. We can spend up to $500 on a storage unit.
3. We will brainstorm the plot and design of the show based on what we find in the unit.
4. We have to use at least 75% of what is in the unit on the stage during the show. [NOTE: we are allowed to throw out anything that does not seem safe (i.e. covered in mold) before narrowing down to 75%]
5. We can alter the contents in any creative way that we choose.
6. We can supplement and alter with anything that we already own. Supplementation cannot exceed the amount of stuff we get from the unit.
7. We can spend an additional $200 on building materials or any necessary prop, set, or costume piece. We can also spend any money made off of selling items from the unit that we will not be using.
There's no telling right now what the play will be about, what it will look like or, really, anything else about it. All we know is it’s sure to be interesting.
If they don’t schedule a staging at the Millibo, we’ll make sure you know
when and where to catch it.