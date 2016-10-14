Glenn pumps iron in campaign ad

click to enlarge
Darryl Glenn
-
TV ad
-
Glenn demonstrating his never-give-up attitude.
's campaign for U.S. Senate announces he's raked in $2.8 million in donations in the third quarter, just after the campaign also announced this week he's plowing hundreds of thousands of dollars into TV advertising.
One ad, which runs three minutes and 31 seconds
, features Glenn in work-out clothes, climbing a rope, lifting weights and jogging.
Glenn, an El Paso County Commissioner and training coach, tells viewers, "All of my life I've been told no, that I was too poor, too short, too black. Go ahead, tell me I can't win this Senate race. I love being the under dog."
In a news release, his campaign notes the fundraising total and says he has $1.9 million in cash on hand. From the release:
“Everyone has underestimated Darryl Glenn this election, but these numbers— which show him outraising a sitting U.S. Senator— prove he’s not one to back down from a challenge. Darryl’s supporters are investing in a bold, conservative outsider who will bring reform and accountability to D.C., rather than a Washington insider like Michael Bennet, who’s content with the status quo," said Katey Price on behalf of the campaign.
As of 4:15 p.m. Friday, Bennet had not filed his new report, but his campaign reported $6 million cash on hand in the last report, filed in July.
The Democrat, who's been airing TV ads for months, had raised about $12.2 million as of his last report.