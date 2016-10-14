IndyBlog

Friday, October 14, 2016

Local News

Planned Parenthood suspect returns to court next week

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge Dear: Being held at the State Mental Hospital.
  • Dear: Being held at the State Mental Hospital.
Robert Dear, who's accused of killing three people in a Nov. 27 shooting rampage at the Planned Parenthood office in Colorado Springs, is due back in court next Tuesday.

The purpose is for a status hearing, and the question of which district court should deal with "involuntary medication issues" is likely to be one topic of debate.

Dear is currently housed at the State Mental Hospital in Pueblo, after District Judge Gilbert Martinez found him incompetent to stand trial.

While Dear is expected to attend the hearing, don't expect to see photos or video of him. Cameras are barred from the hearing, says Rob McCallum, public information officer for the Colorado Judicial Branch.



Tags: , , ,

