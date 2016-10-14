Planned Parenthood suspect returns to court next week

click to enlarge
Robert Dear
Dear: Being held at the State Mental Hospital.
, who's accused of killing three people in a Nov. 27 shooting rampage at the Planned Parenthood
office in Colorado Springs, is due back in court next Tuesday.
The purpose is for a status hearing, and the question of which district court should deal with "involuntary medication issues"
is likely to be one topic of debate.
Dear is currently housed at the State Mental Hospital
in Pueblo, after District Judge Gilbert Martinez
found him incompetent to stand trial.
While Dear is expected to attend the hearing, don't expect to see photos or video of him. Cameras are barred from the hearing, says Rob McCallum, public information officer for the Colorado Judicial Branch.