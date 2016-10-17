Fire breaks out near Rampart Reservoir

click to enlarge Fremont County Sheriff's Office

The Custer County fire has been labeled the Junkins Fire.

Due to the continued dry conditions and the National Weather Service forecast for continued dry and warmer than normal conditions, resulting in very high to extreme fire danger ratings, Deputy Fire Warden John Padgett has ordered Stage I Fire Restrictions for all of the unincorporated areas of El Paso County. The Stage I Fire Restrictions shall go into effect immediately and the following are prohibited:



1. Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed

campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas

cleared of all flammable materials.



2. The sale or use of fireworks.



3. Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped

in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.



The Stage I Restrictions shall remain in effect until such time the restrictions are modified pursuant to El Paso County Ordinance #15-001.

On the heels of a fire igniting inearly this morning and spreading to 13,000 acres within 12 hours, fire has broken out nearwest ofsaid in a news release that campgrounds and trails around the reservoir have been evacuated. The fire started off Rampart Range Road nearOther evacuations have taken place in areas south of"Fire fighting teams, including crews from Colorado Springs Utilities and El Paso County Wildland Fire, are working, while evacuations are progressing," the release said. "As of 3 p.m., the size of the fire was estimated to be 10 acres and water was being dropped on the blaze."To follow the county's updates, go toTheannounced the fire restrictions were imposed today. The release: