Road sign disparages Clinton

Theis investigating the possible hacking of a portable sign on the southbound side of Interstate 25 after a motorist reported seeing the sign say "Hillary for Prison" early Saturday morning."We're investigating," CDOT spokesmansays via email. "Our portable signs have been hacked before."Hillary Clinton is the Democratic nominee for president. The GOP nominee, Donald Trump, has empowered his supporters with vitriolic commentary about Clinton's use of a private email server while she served as Secretary of State, saying she should be imprisoned.According to the motorist, who was driving home from work in the Denver area early Saturday,"I saw a flashing road sign - typical construction sign low to the ground and flashing between 2 two-line messages: "Hillary for Prison" and someone's name" that she couldn't make out."This might be some construction worker's idea of a funny prank, but there are too many crashes on I-25 right now and a construction warning sign should only be for that purpose," the motorist tells thevia email. "This is an inappropriate use of a construction alerting sign and a danger to the traffic on I-25."