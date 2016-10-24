Emerald Valley Ranch noted for historic renovation

click to enlarge File photos

The Historic Preservation Alliance of Colorado Springs celebrated its fifteenth Preservation Awards Gala on Oct. 19th at the historic Patty Jewett Clubhouse. The event celebrates the preservation work of our community in a gala dinner and awards ceremony in which projects were judged this year by Cathleen Norman from Monument, CO and Cindy Nasky from Denver. Cathleen is an author and preservationist and project director for Donner Publishing Co. Cindy Nasky is a preservation services director for Colorado Preservation, Inc.



The evening awards began with a recognition of a District 11 teacher, Dedra Montoya for her many years of teaching a block of study about the Victorian Era to second graders at Steele Elementary. Some of her students were present and in costume.



The awards were presented in the HPA’s traditional competition in the following categories, a tie award for:



Excellence in a Historic Residential Restoration: Mr. Vic Appugliese for his Historic Williams House restoration at 222 E. San Miguel St., Architectural Historian: Jennifer Lovell.



Excellence in Historic Residential Restoration: The First Sharp Residence, 1609 N. Nevada Ave. to Peter Frantz and Jill McCormick owners, Tony Peterson, General Contractor.



Award for Excellence in an Historic Commercial Restoration: The Ranch at Emerald Valley, owner: The Broadmoor Hotel, Architect: OZ Architects, GC: Bob McGrath Construction.



Award for Excellence in an Historically Compatible Landscape: The Historic Reverend Dicky Residence, 1206 N. Cascade Ave., owners, landscape designers and laborers: Rob and Mary Ellen Harrison, and their daughter Elizabeth.



Award for Excellence in Preservation and Stewardship: Grace and St. Stephens Episcopal Church Exterior Stabilization Project, 601 N. Tejon St., Architect: RTA Architects, GC: Bon McGrath Construction.



Award for Excellence in Historically Compatible New Construction: Porch Additions to 1323 N. Tejon St, owners: Amanda Puskar and Guillermo Rojas, Architect: J. Mark Nelson, GC: Charlie Paterson Construction.



Award for Excellence in Historically Compatible New Construction, Runner-Up, A Spanish Colonial, owners Tony and Vicki Batman, 24 Broadmoor Ave. Architect: J. Mark Nelson, GC: Bob McGrath Construction



Award for Excellence in Trades and Crafts of Preservation: Queen Ann Porch Restoration Project, 1601 N. Nevada Ave., performed by Mr. Ed Rinker and Mr. Rock Wiley, owners: Charles and Cordelia Martin.



Special recognition was made of retiring vice president of the HPA, Mrs. Sherry Neese, for her dedication and stewardship of the organization since 2003.



