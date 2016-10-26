Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Turmoil in transportation agency
By Pam Zubeck
on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 10:29 AM
In this week's Independent
, you can read about some waves being made
at the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments
. The agency oversees regional transportation improvements, among other things.
With all the turnover at PPACG in the last couple of years, about half of the staff has been there less than five years, as shown on this graphic provided to the board by Executive Director Rob MacDonald.
An investigation into turnover and other issues is under way. A report on its findings is expected within a few weeks.
