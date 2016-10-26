Who has the highest water rates in Colorado?

click to enlarge Pam Zubeck

The nearly $1 billion Southern Delivery System that brings water from Pueblo Reservoir was completed in April. This photo shows pipeline construction on the city's east side in 2010.

For Colorado Springs, the annual residential bill was $469.73 for 60,000 gallons of water. That bill was 56 percent higher than the state average among surveyed systems and 39 percent higher than the national average, according to LawnStarter’s review of Food and Water Watch data.



Meanwhile, residential customers of the community water system in the Denver suburb of Centennial enjoyed the state’s lowest bills, at $183 a year.

Colorado Springs Utilities: $469.73

City of Aurora: $460.92

City of Greeley: $376.80

City of Fort Collins: $347.76

City and County of Broomfield: $292.20

City of Aspen: $285.00

City of Boulder: $277.20

City of Westminster: $270.24

City of Arvada: $246.78

Denver Water: $245.88

City of Thornton: $242.04

Board of Water Works of Pueblo: $220.80

Centennial Water District: $183.00

A company based in Austin, Texas, has performed a comparison of water rates in Colorado, and guess what. Colorado Springs has the highest rates, according to LawnStarter Lawn Care, a for-profit company that says it helps people find, schedule, pay for and manage lawn care services.From the company's blog about that:We asked LawnStarter why it did the comparison and heard back from spokesman John Egan: "We are going to be entering the Denver market in the near future, and we were curious about water bills in various communities around the state. Since we're a lawn care startup, we have a keen interest in water usage and costs."Springs Utilities told LawnStarter that one reason rates are higher in Colorado Springs stems from the fact the city is not located on any major waterway, meaning the city has to import water from elsewhere. That includes a transmountain pipeline, and those don't come cheap. The other is a 50-mile pipeline from Pueblo Reservoir, recently completed.Here's a listing provided in the blog of highest to lowest rates in Colorado:Water rates here will take another leap if a rate increase is approved next month by City Council.