An peek at Bristol's 2016 Venetucci Pumpkin Ale release party

If you've lived in Colorado Springs for even a little while, you know the lore about Venetucci Farm. Nick and Bambi Venetucci were consummate philanthropists, giving away millions of pumpkins in thirty some odd years.
As always, thanks to Bristol Brewing, you too can be a part of giving back to a farm that has given so much. This Sunday marks the annual Venetucci Pumpkin Ale release party, and it's a special one. From Bristol's Facebook events page:
Big thanks to Pueblo's Milberger Farms at Peppe's this year for supplying the pumpkins in support of Venetucci Farm! The severe hail damage this year took a toll on the Venetucci Farm's crops, and they need your help more than ever. When you buy a bottle of Venetucci Pumpkin Ale (VPA), you're rewarding yourself with a beer crafted with local pumpkins from one farm supporting another - 100% of the profits go back to the oldest working farm in Colorado Springs. Local ingredients and local love, the Bristol way.
It’s pretty cool what Bristol's Community Ales program has become over the past 10 years, led by the ever-popular Pumpkin Ale. As a town, we love our nonprofits, and the Community Ales allow us to drink beer while supporting any number of nonprofits.