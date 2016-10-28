Senate candidates report donations

click to enlarge
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Darryl Glenn
reported contributions and spending for the latest quarter, showing he raised some $3 million total, and spent $1.2 million through Sept. 30.
Most donors aren't local, but there are some. Among them are developers Ralph Braden, $600; Leroy Landhuis, $2,600; and Doug Stimple, $1,000.
Glenn also go $15,000 from the Senate Conservative Fund, $4,000 from the Black America's PAC, and $5,000 from the Sarah PAC.
He spent about $94,000 with WickedThink Marketing, run by Republican operative Kyle Fisk.
That report wouldn't include donations received since Sept. 30, and any spending since then. So there's no accounting in his report for the http://www.csindy.com/IndyBlog/archives/2016/10/14/glenn-pumps-iron-in-campaign-ad
" target="_blank">television blitz we've seen with Glenn in his gym clothes.
Go here to see who's given to Glenn
. Just plug in his name.
Meantime, incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who's running substantially ahead of Glenn in the polls, reports raising nearly $14.4 million and spending about $12 million.