Friday, October 28, 2016
Tony Exum endorsed by Obama
Posted
By J. Adrian Stanley
on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 12:18 PM
The President of the United States doesn't often endorse candidates in state house district races. Apparently, President Barack Obama
must think Tony Exum
is pretty special.
Exum's campaign sent out a release today saying that the HD-17 candidate — who won the seat in 2012 only to lose it to Republican Kit Roupe in 2014 — had scored an endorsement from the leader of the free world in his 2016 bid to take the seat back.
HD-17 tends to swing back and forth between Democrats and Republicans every two years — going to the Democrat in higher turn-out presidential election years.
Although, given the strange politics of 2016, it's possible this year could be different.
Apparently, Obama has endorsed a select group of state legislative candidates this year in addition to Exum.
PRESIDENT OBAMA ENDORSES TONY EXUM FOR COLORADO HD-17
Support Underscores Crucial Nature of This Race
WASHINGTON —Today President Barack Obama endorsed Tony Exum in his race for Colorado’s State House of Representatives. Exum is among a select group of state legislative candidates from around the country to be endorsed by the President. HD-17 encompasses the southeast end of Colorado Springs.
This contest has caught national attention due to Exum’s lifetime of public service as a firefighter, and the successes of his previous term in office, such as providing breakfast for low-income schoolchildren and providing tax credits for childcare expenses.
“We are thrilled that President Obama is endorsing our candidates in some of the most competitive races across the country,” said Jessica Post, Executive Director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. “His endorsement highlights how crucial state legislative elections are to building on the progress the President has achieved and to continuing to move our nation forward.”
“I was honored today to receive an endorsement from President Obama in support of my candidacy here in Colorado Springs,” Exum said. The candidate, who has a wide base of support in the district where he has lived for 59 years, continued: “I am humbled, hopeful, and extremely thankful that the President of the United States believes that my contribution will be meaningful to our state and local government, and that he sincerely cares about what is going on with the citizens of Colorado Springs.”
Exum has also received the endorsements of Senator Michael Bennet and Representative Dianna Degette, in addition to every major labor union in the state.
