Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder

If you're looking for someplace new to hike, or looking for a strenuous alternative to the Manitou Incline while it's closed for improvements, Green Mountain in Boulder is worth checking out. A somewhat strenuous hike, its reward is a lovely wooded area and very nice views at the summit. Take note, however, that this is a very popular place and parking nearby can be difficult to find. Even on the weekday that I did this loop, parking was at a premium. There is a $5 parking fee for any vehicles not registered in Boulder County. Dog control and leash regulations apply to various parts of this loop and are strictly enforced by Boulder County rangers and sheriff's office. Only half of this loop can be done with a dog — leashed or otherwise — so if you're bringing your dog, you will have to turn back at the summit.(All distances given are approximated.)To get there: Take I-25 north to C-470. Take C-470 west until it crosses I-70 and joins U.S. 6. Take U.S. 6 north until it meets CO 93, and continue on CO 93 to Boulder. In Boulder, turn west onto Baseline Road. Take Baseline Road to a sharp bend to the right. The Gregory Canyon Road is on the left at this bend, and the trailhead is at the end of the road.Happy Trails!