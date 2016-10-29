IndyBlog

Saturday, October 29, 2016

Outdoors

Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder

Posted By on Sat, Oct 29, 2016 at 9:16 AM

click to enlarge BOB FALCONE
  • Bob Falcone
If you're looking for someplace new to hike, or looking for a strenuous alternative to the Manitou Incline while it's closed for improvements, Green Mountain in Boulder is worth checking out. A somewhat strenuous hike, its reward is a lovely wooded area and very nice views at the summit. Take note, however, that this is a very popular place and parking nearby can be difficult to find. Even on the weekday that I did this loop, parking was at a premium. There is a $5 parking fee for any vehicles not registered in Boulder County. Dog control and leash regulations apply to various parts of this loop and are strictly enforced by Boulder County rangers and sheriff's office. Only half of this loop can be done with a dog — leashed or otherwise — so if you're bringing your dog, you will have to turn back at the summit.

(All distances given are approximated.)

Slideshow
Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder
Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder

Photo Tour: Green Mountain, Boulder



By Bob Falcone

Click to View 21 slides



To get there:  Take I-25 north to C-470. Take C-470 west until it crosses I-70 and joins U.S. 6. Take U.S. 6 north until it meets CO 93, and continue on CO 93 to Boulder.  In Boulder, turn west onto Baseline Road. Take Baseline Road to a sharp bend to the right. The Gregory Canyon Road is on the left at this bend, and the trailhead is at the end of the road.

Happy Trails!


Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, college instructor, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 25 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (Hiking Bob), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.

