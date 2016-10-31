Have a voice in water planning

click to enlarge Pam Zubeck

Construction on the Southern Delivery System in 2010 on the city's east side made the pipeline possible.

With some of it traveling more than 200 miles to town, water continues to be one of Colorado Springs’ greatest challenges and opportunities. Water planners at Colorado Springs Utilities are looking to the future and how they can continue to provide reliable, safe and high-quality water for our community.



The public is invited to learn about the Integrated Water Resource Plan at an Open House Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Conservation and Environmental Center (2855 Mesa Rd., Colorado Springs). We will share information about our water system and our plan to meet future needs. Residents will have a chance to weigh in on long-term planning and provide input on water decisions for Colorado Springs. Topics include:



· Water system reliability

· Potential regional water service challenges and opportunities

· Water Supply challenges and risks

· Opportunities to mitigate risks

· Tradeoffs between risk and costs



The Water Resource Plan was last updated in 1996 and laid the groundwork for the Southern Delivery System.



“We have seen a lot change since the last plan was completed. Drought, fires, greater variability in supply and demand, and other factors have really challenged our water resources. The future of our water supply system is equally uncertain,” said Kevin Lusk, Colorado Springs Utilities water planner. “We have undertaken this planning process to address these challenges. It will set the direction for 50-plus years into the future with the goal of ensuring clean, safe and reliable water service for our customers.”



Customers unable to attend the Open House can review planning documents and provide input at csu.org.





