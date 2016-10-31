PPACG looks for a consultant

click to enlarge PPACG covers El Paso, Teller and Park counties.

The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments today released the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Strategic Plan. The PPACG Board and staff propose to develop a strategic plan for the agency to determine the future direction of the Council of Governments serving its 16 local government, military installations, the business community and the state agencies we now partner with for our program activities.



The RFP has been posted to the PPACG website at www.ppacg.org. To get to the RFP, interested bidders can visit the website and view the RFP content and additional documents. Proposals are due by November 21, 2016.



Questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Jessica McMullen, PPACG Policy and Communications Manager, PPACG at (719) 471-7080 x139 or jmcmullen@ppacg.org. Further information is posted on the PPACG website (www.ppacg.org).

Since its founding in the late 1960s, the, a regional planning agency, has never had a strategic plan.Now, under pressure from the PPACG board to create one, the agency has posed a request for proposals, according to a news release.We reported on the PPACG and its issues last week, including its executive directorHere's the news release: