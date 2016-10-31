Tuesday vigil to honor Halloween shooting victims

FIle photo

Noah Harpham fatally shot three people at random one year ago.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



On November 1, 2016 from 6PM-8PM, a candlelight vigil will be held to honor the lives of victims killed in last year’s tragic Halloween shooting. The vigil will be held at Shooks Run Park where it goes over Platte Avenue. All are welcome.



"Victims of this tragedy and their families, along with this neighborhood and our city, have been through a lot this past year," says Nori Rost, pastor of All Souls Unitarian Church, who will offer opening prayers at the vigil. "This is our way to collectively grieve and honor those who were killed on October 31, 2015."



To respect the victims, please refrain from parking on Platte Avenue, and instead please park on Boulder Avenue or Kiowa Street where it intersects with Shooks Run.

The mentally unstable Harpham shot a bicyclist, Andrew Alan Myers, in front of his apartment building, and two women, Christina Rose Baccus-Gallela and Jennifer Michelle Vasquez, outside a house on Platte Avenue on Saturday morning. The women had been working past their drug addiction and were living at Alano House, a "sober living home" on Platte Ave. Myers was a veteran. All three victims were parents.One year later, the community is banding together to hold a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of the victims. The details are below: