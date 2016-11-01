IndyBlog

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Local News / Media

Dear Gazette, I don't think that word means what you think it means

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 12:40 PM

They say those who live in glass houses shouldn't cast stones. And hey, we all make mistakes. But the doozy on the front page of the Gazette Tuesday morning is a little too comical not to comment on.

Apparently, neither writer Chhun Sun, nor his editor, knows what the word "unnerved" means. I say this because in the first sentence of the Gazette's top story today, Sun says Mayor John Suthers was "unnerved" by road construction going on near him. (The piece was about the progress made on road projects with funding from voter approved Ballot Issue 2C.) In the very next sentence, Sun says Suthers was wearing "an ear-to-ear grin."

Just a clarification here, readers: Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "unnerve" as:

Full Definition of unnerve
transitive verb
1
: to deprive of courage, strength, or steadiness
2
: to cause to become nervous : upset

So if Suthers was unnerved and also wearing an ear-to-ear grin, then, well, he was being really creepy. It appears, however that the Suthers was actually acting normally, since the Gazette has since updated the story online, replacing the word "unnerved" with "unfazed."

Here is the original:

screen_shot_2016-11-01_at_11.50.18_am.png

And the new version:

screen_shot_2016-11-01_at_11.49.52_am.png
















