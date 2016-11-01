Dear Gazette, I don't think that word means what you think it means

Full Definition of unnerve

transitive verb

1

: to deprive of courage, strength, or steadiness

2

: to cause to become nervous : upset



They say those who live in glass houses shouldn't cast stones. And hey, we all make mistakes. But the doozy on the front page of theTuesday morning is a little too comical not to comment on.Apparently, neither writer Chhun Sun, nor his editor, knows what the word "unnerved" means. I say this because in the first sentence of the's top story today, Sun says Mayor John Suthers was "unnerved" by road construction going on near him. (The piece was about the progress made on road projects with funding from voter approved Ballot Issue 2C.) In the very next sentence, Sun says Suthers was wearing "an ear-to-ear grin."Just a clarification here, readers: Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines "unnerve" as:So if Suthers was unnerved and also wearing an ear-to-ear grin, then, well, he was being really creepy. It appears, however that the Suthers was actually acting normally, since thehas since updated the story online, replacing the word "unnerved" with "unfazed."Here is the original:And the new version: