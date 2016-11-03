Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton making visits to Colorado

Bernie Sanders to Campaign for Hillary Clinton in ColoradoAnd here's the Bill Clinton information:
On Saturday November 5, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont will campaign in Colorado for Hillary Clinton. At an afternoon Get Out the Vote rally in Colorado Springs, he will contrast Clinton's plan to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, with Donald Trump's plans, which would benefit himself and millionaires and billionaires like him.
At the rally, Sanders will also talk about Clinton's plans to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, combat climate change and move to sustainable energy, make public colleges and universities tuition free, and end a broken criminal justice system. Most importantly, he will emphasize the need to defeat Trump and make Clinton our next president.
More voters have voted in Colorado than at this point in 2012, and Senator Sanders will urge Coloradans to continue that trend and return their ballots early. So far in the state, more Democrats have returned their ballots early than Republicans, in contrast to the 2012 election.
More details about this trip will be released soon. Members of the public interested in attending this event can RSVP here.
Days Before Election Day, President Bill Clinton to Campaign for Hillary Clinton in Colorado
On Friday, November 4, just days before Election Day, President Bill Clinton will campaign for Hillary Clinton with a morning event in Pueblo and afternoon events in Denver and Fort Collins. While in Colorado, President Clinton will lay out the stakes of November's election and discuss his wife’s vision of an America that is stronger together, with an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.
Get Out The Vote With President Clinton in Pueblo
WHEN: Friday, November 4, 2016 at 10:00AM MDT, Doors Open at 8:30AM MDT
WHERE: Pueblo Union Depot, 132 W B St, Pueblo, CO 81003
Public RSVP.
Get Out The Vote With President Clinton in Denver
WHEN: Friday, November 4, 2016 at 1:15PM MDT, Doors Open at 11:30AM MDT
WHERE: Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th St, Denver, CO 80205
Public RSVP.
Get Out The Vote With President Clinton in Fort Collins
WHEN: Friday, November 4, 2016 at 3:45PM MDT, Doors Open at 2:30PM
WHERE: New Belgium Brewery, 500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Public RSVP.
