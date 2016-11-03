It's too late to mail your ballot

Clerk Urges Voters Not to Return Ballots by Mail
after Today
[Colorado Springs, Colo. – November 2, 2016] With no guarantee a mailed ballot will be received by the deadline for voting, the Clerk and Recorder’s Office urges voters to use ballot drop-off boxes to return their ballot
after today.
Voters are reminded that ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. Ballots that are postmarked but not received by 7:00 p.m. will not be counted. Mailing a ballot after November 2 may not be adequate time to meet the election deadline.
“Filling out their ballot is just the first step; voters have to be sure their vote counts by getting their ballot back to our office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “We are committed to ensuring citizens have every opportunity to vote and we have 15 secure, 24/7 ballot drop-off boxes throughout the county. That includes six drive-up boxes for even greater convenience.”
An interactive map with the locations of 24/7 ballot drop-off boxes and the Voter Service and Polling Centers is available at www.EPCVotes.com under the tab Return My Ballot.
Voters also are encouraged not to wait until Election Day to return their ballot. This is a highly anticipated Presidential Election with voter turnout expected to be substantially more than in other elections (upward of 80% compared to an average of 70%). The sooner voters return their ballots, the sooner the Clerk’s Office will be able to release results on Election Night.
For more information or to have questions answered, voters may contact the Elections Department at 575-VOTE (8683) or elections@elpasoco.com.
