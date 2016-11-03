Springs Rescue Mission opens temporary beds for homeless

In past years, Springs Rescue Mission has been able to shelter up to 60 individuals each night. Once the organization’s new year-round shelter opens, this capacity will increase to 232.
While the new, year-round shelter won’t be open until mid-November, Springs Rescue Mission is maintaining their promise by offering low-barrier shelter options for individuals experiencing homelessness by November 1.
To bad city officials keep trying to give what makes Colorado Springs so special away!…
HenryJames Multi-Finance Loan Offer! Dear Sir/Madam, Our online 24/7 Personal Loan is designed to meet…
The three "D's" : Dilly, Dally, Delay. teddy rodosovich see FB: Atheists La Jolla -…