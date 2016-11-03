IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Local News / Nonprofits

Springs Rescue Mission opens temporary beds for homeless

Posted By on Thu, Nov 3, 2016 at 8:45 AM

FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
Since other nonprofits decided not to open emergency winter shelters for homeless people this year, a lot was riding on the Springs Rescue Mission’s (SRM), which is in the process of expanding its shelter.

However, construction delays have prevented the shelter from opening Nov. 1, as planned. While the weather has been unusually warm, many fear that if temperatures drop, homeless people could be at risk, since many have no choice but to sleep on the streets.

Ecumenical Social Ministries recently announced that it would provide beds for 25 women from Nov. 1-18 to help fill the gap. And while the SRM permanent shelter isn't open yet, as of Nov. 1 men are being housed on an additional 50 beds and mats at the nonprofit. The beds are low barrier, meaning people can "come as they are."

SRM explained the decision to open the beds in a press release that noted, in part:
In past years, Springs Rescue Mission has been able to shelter up to 60 individuals each night. Once the organization’s new year-round shelter opens, this capacity will increase to 232.

While the new, year-round shelter won’t be open until mid-November, Springs Rescue Mission is maintaining their promise by offering low-barrier shelter options for individuals experiencing homelessness by November 1. 

Tags: , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (22)

Politics (12)

City Gov (9)

IndyVoices (4)

Eco News (4)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation