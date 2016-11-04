Strawberry Fields headed for court, again

click to enlarge
-
Photos by Pam Zubeck
-
From left, attorneys Steve Harris and Bill Louis, who represent Save Cheyenne, led by Richard Skorman, at today's Title Board reconsideration hearing.
Opponents of the city's land swap with The Broadmoor
are headed to court for the second time in attempts to block the city's trade of 189-acre Strawberry Fields
.
Save Cheyenne
, a nonprofit formed amid the debate over the land swap earlier this year, sued the city in August, arguing disposal of Strawberry Fields requires a vote of the people. That case is ongoing, as we reported in this week's Independent.
After the Title Board rejected a ballot measure backers want on the April city ballot
earlier this week, they sought a reconsideration.
That took place Friday morning with the same result. No dice, the Title Board says. All three members report to Mayor John Suthers, who supports the swap and opposes the ballot measure.
click to enlarge
-
The Title Board is comprised of, from left, City Clerk Sarah Johnson, Municipal Chief Judge HayDen Kane, and City Attorney Wynetta Massey.
Dubbed Protect our Parks
, the ballot measure seeks to make a public vote a requirement not only on future trades or sales of city park land but also retroactive to May 1, 2016. City Council approved The Broadmoor land swap on May 24.
Save Cheyenne president Richard Skorman
, downtown businessman and former vice mayor, says his group will now appeal the Title Board's ruling in District Court. At issue are whether adding the retroactive clause makes the ballot measure contain more than one subject, as required by law, and whether the measure seeks to alter administrative rules, rather than legislative procedures. Only the latter is allowed.