Friday, November 4, 2016

Arts

The Cultural Office wants your Arts Month input

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 1:40 PM

Well, October has sadly come to an end, which means we have a whole year to wait for another Arts Month. If you took advantage of the myriad arts and culture opportunities around town last month, then the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region wants you to share your experience.

"The third year of Arts Month was a solid success," says Cultural Office Executive Director Andy Vick, "with significant growth over last year. Each October now, more people 'have one new cultural experience with family or friends,' so we're asking the whole community to tell us about their experiences through our first-ever Arts Month survey."

The survey, which takes only a few minutes to complete, is meant to provide the Cultural Office with new data to take into Arts Month next year. Deadline is noon Thursday, Nov. 10.

Bonus: By completing the survey you will be entered to win two weekend passes to the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival, Nov. 11-13. Pick up the November 9 issue of the Independent for more on the festival.

If you aren't quite ready to leave Arts Month behind, join the Cultural Office for "Coffee with COPPeR: Arts Month Wrapup" on Friday, Nov. 18, 8:30 a.m. RSVP to info@culturaloffice.org.


Recent Comments

