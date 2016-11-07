Mountain Fold Books announces closure

click to enlarge
Matthew Schniper
Marina Eckler announced the store's closure on Friday, Nov. 4.
After three years in business, Mountain Fold Books has closed, effective Friday, Nov. 4. Marina Eckler made the official announcement via Facebook, citing the Pikes Peak Community Foundation's recent discontinuation of its fiscal sponsorship program
as a major reason for the bookstore's closure.
Founded by UCCS visual arts instructor Marina Eckler and English graduate Jonathan Fey, the store housed small-press books, zines, offbeat comics and other such print publications
that are generally hard to come by. During its time, the store became a center for local arts
and cultural events, including a zine fest
. The store was also a participant in the Independent's Indy Give! campaign last year.
The Indy
reached out to Eckler for comment, we'll update this posting if and when we hear back.
The store will be open one last time this Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon to 5 p.m., to sell its remaining stock, as well as furniture, dishes and everything else in the store. Any unsold books will be donated to the Pikes Peak Library District.
Read the full text of Mountain Fold's closure announcement below: