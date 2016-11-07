IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 7, 2016

City Gov

Vets Day will close city and county officers

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge rest-in-peace-14609878509g2.jpg
This Friday, if you're thinking of paying that parking ticket at the municipal courthouse, or visit Pioneers Museum or seek help from the county's Workforce Center, you're out of luck.

The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County will observe Veterans Day by closing its offices. For the city, this includes:
· City Hall
· City Clerk
· Municipal Court
· Sales Tax Office
· Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
· Administrative Buildings for Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services
· Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
· Therapeutic Recreation Programs and Sports Office at Memorial Park
· Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
· Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
· Deerfield Hills Community Center
· Meadows Community Center
· Otis Park
· Hillside Community Center
Staying open will be Pikes Peak Highway, with free admission to military (active and retired) with ID; Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center and the park; Sertich Ice Center, with a special Veterans Day skate time, and City Auditorium for rental only. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. performance of Red Carpet Soul Jam by Donell Jones w/Silk, Tony Exum Jr, & Rodney Perry.

Also open:
· Patty Jewett Golf Course
· Valley Hi Golf Course
· Fairfield and Evergreen Cemetery- Gates open (offices closed)

For the county, CLOSURES impact:
• Administrative and elected administrative offices
• El Paso County Public Health
• Pikes Peak Workforce Center
• CSU Extension
• 4th Judicial District Attorney
• El Paso County Public Trustee
• El Paso County Combined Courts

However, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s North Branch Office in Union Town Center (Union and Research Parkway) will be open its regular Saturday hours (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.) November 12, 2016.

Veterans Day evolved from Armistice Day, which was established as a permanent official public holiday in 1938 to honor Veterans of the First World War. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all Veterans.

Tags: ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Veterans Day

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (20)

City Gov (9)

Politics (9)

IndyVoices (4)

Eco News (4)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation