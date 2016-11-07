Vets Day will close city and county officers

· City HallStaying open will be Pikes Peak Highway, with free admission to military (active and retired) with ID; Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center and the park; Sertich Ice Center, with a special Veterans Day skate time, and City Auditorium for rental only. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. performance of Red Carpet Soul Jam by Donell Jones w/Silk, Tony Exum Jr, & Rodney Perry.
· City Clerk
· Municipal Court
· Sales Tax Office
· Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
· Administrative Buildings for Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services
· Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
· Therapeutic Recreation Programs and Sports Office at Memorial Park
· Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
· Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
· Deerfield Hills Community Center
· Meadows Community Center
· Otis Park
· Hillside Community Center
· Patty Jewett Golf Course
· Valley Hi Golf Course
· Fairfield and Evergreen Cemetery- Gates open (offices closed)
• Administrative and elected administrative offices
• El Paso County Public Health
• Pikes Peak Workforce Center
• CSU Extension
• 4th Judicial District Attorney
• El Paso County Public Trustee
• El Paso County Combined Courts
