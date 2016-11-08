GOP surge reflects in local returns

click to enlarge

The election drama might make for a long night in many places around the country, but not so much in Colorado Springs.As soon as the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office released its first results Tuesday night from ballots returned early, virtually every local and state outcome was clear.U.S. Sen.jumped to a lead over Republican challengerat the state level, despite Glenn easily carrying El Paso County. Meanwhile, Rep.wrapped up a sixth term in the U.S. House with a one-sided lead over DemocratLikewise, most contested local races were clearly decided from the first returns, released minutes after the polling places closed (except for those still in line) at 7 p.m.State Rep.won a fourth and final term in the Colorado House, while Democratappeared likely to retake the seat he held from 2012-14 in his race against GOP incumbentAt the downtown multi-party celebration at The Antlers hotel, Exum talked about going door to door and being inspired by many encountered, including a young child who recognized him from a campaign mailer.Roupe insisted that "I will be back," and jokingly referred to HD 17 being able "to change parties every two years."Republicans were winning all other seats in the region, as well asandin the two contested county commissioner races against Democratsand"I will work with anybody, seriously anybody, who wants to help solve community problems," VanderWerf said after winning his first attempt at public office. "I will enjoy working with everyone and I hope to make it fun."Johnson, who hoped to become, "I didn't put any expectations into this. Could we pull off magic? Who knows? We made it hurt for the Republicans. I want to make it hurt for every single race from now on. We [Dems] haven't run a campaign in a really long time. ... I'm not done yet."Gonzalez said, "I did work hard for both the primary and general election," and didn't want to talk further. Rosenbaum said she was satisfied with her first run for office and promised to try again in the future."The only thing I'm really sad about," she said, "is that I'm afraid the water issues will be dropped."In the presidential race, despite underperforming nationally, Democratic nomineeappeared likely to carry Colorado, though her early total of 33.66 percent in El Paso County fell short of President's support levels of 39 percent in 2008 and 37 percent in 2012.As for the statewide ballot measures, the ColoradoCare single-payer health insurance plan (Amendment 69) was headed to an obvious defeat, trailing by 170,000-plus in El Paso County alone and by as much as 3-1 statewide.But Amendment 71 (making it harder to change the Colorado Constitution) appeared more likely to succeed, with an early lead statewide. Also, Amendment 70 (raising the minimum wage) was ahead, while the three propositions also were leading: 106, allowing for what was called assisted suicide; 107 and 108, open primaries including a presidential primary for Colorado.