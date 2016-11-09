Local students protest Trump

click to enlarge Nat Stein

A large group of protesters marched from Colorado College to Palmer High School to Acacia Park and finally City Hall today.Reporter Nat Stein was on the scene and says the protest against Donald Trump's election win was planned by a former Bernie Sanders organizer and appeared to be a mix of high school and college students. The students, many carrying signs, chanted "radical love will rise above," "you are loved," "not my president," and "shut it down."Hecklers were heard yelling back, "get a job" and "why don't you leave, then?"